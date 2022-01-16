Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Cap of $1.83 Billion

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001219 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 51.6% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $323.31 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

