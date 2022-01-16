O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CVS Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 654,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $55,499,000 after purchasing an additional 139,772 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 333,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 221,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

