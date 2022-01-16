O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 14,230 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

