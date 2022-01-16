O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,508 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ecopetrol by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EC opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

