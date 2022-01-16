O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MTD opened at $1,512.76 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,569.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,512.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

