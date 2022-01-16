O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after buying an additional 70,243 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,133,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,512.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,569.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,512.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

