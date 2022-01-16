O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 11.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 183,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

