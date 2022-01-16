Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Down 58.1% in December

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYXH remained flat at $$22.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nyxoah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

