NXM Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. NXM has a market capitalization of $733.62 million and approximately $14,248.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be purchased for about $110.97 or 0.00257535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,893,043 coins and its circulating supply is 6,611,043 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

