Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvve Holding Corp. is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid technology. Nuvve Holding Corp., formerly known as Newborn Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVVE. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Nuvve stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Nuvve has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.82.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvve will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvve by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 209,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,391,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuvve by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

