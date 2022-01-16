Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTRÉAL. “

Get Nuvei alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvei stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvei (NVEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.