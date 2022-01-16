Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 58,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,663. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
