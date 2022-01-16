Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 58,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,663. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,784,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

