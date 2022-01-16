Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.95) to $7.89. Novavax reported earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($11.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.10) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $26.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.92 to $49.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.21) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.83.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,975 shares of company stock worth $17,142,413 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 201.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,842,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.83. Novavax has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

