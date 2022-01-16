NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

XSNX opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. NovAccess Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.

Get NovAccess Global alerts:

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.