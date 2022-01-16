Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

TSE NPI traded down C$0.42 on Friday, hitting C$35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 441,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,278. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.32.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.5399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.32%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.