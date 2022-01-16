Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $288.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $230.15 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.58.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.