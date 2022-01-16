Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego. “

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

HLTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nobilis Health will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $224,000.

About Nobilis Health

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nobilis Health (HLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.