NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 28,172 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Robert Half International worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Amundi bought a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 13.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $23,605,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,704,000 after purchasing an additional 232,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

