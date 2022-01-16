NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $7.36 Million in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $57,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

