NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $5.57 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $22,056,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $92.33 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.48. The company has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.58.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

