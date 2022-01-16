NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.05% of Lear worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $191.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.11. Lear Co. has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

