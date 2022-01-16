NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 3,634 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock opened at $306.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.21 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.55.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.