Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
OTCMKTS NDEKY traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $39.49. 7,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,639. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.26. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.
About Nitto Denko
Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.
