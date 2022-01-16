Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS NDEKY traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $39.49. 7,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,639. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.26. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

