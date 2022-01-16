Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Down 75.7% in December

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the December 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTYY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 198,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.