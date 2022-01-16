NIO (NYSE:NIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC lifted their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of NIO opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 2.37. NIO has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Analysts expect that NIO will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 67.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 59.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

