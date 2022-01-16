Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27,525.00.

A number of research firms have commented on NTDOY. Macquarie cut shares of Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 233,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,291. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nintendo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 18.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.