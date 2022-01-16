Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $897.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report sales of $897.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $894.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $903.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLSN. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.43.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

