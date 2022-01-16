Nicholas Bolton Purchases 1,131,054 Shares of Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW) Stock

Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW) insider Nicholas Bolton bought 1,131,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$57,683.75 ($41,499.10).
Nicholas Bolton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Nicholas Bolton bought 3,020,000 shares of Yowie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$151,000.00 ($108,633.09).
Yowie Group Company Profile
