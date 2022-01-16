Nicholas Bolton Purchases 1,131,054 Shares of Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW) Stock

Yowie Group Limited (ASX:YOW) insider Nicholas Bolton bought 1,131,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$57,683.75 ($41,499.10).

Nicholas Bolton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Nicholas Bolton bought 3,020,000 shares of Yowie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$151,000.00 ($108,633.09).

Yowie Group Company Profile

Yowie Group Limited, a brand licensing company, develops and sells consumer products worldwide. Its product portfolio comprises gummy, bites, and surprise-inside the egg. The company owns intellectual property rights to supply Yowie branded chocolate confectionery products, as well as develops Yowie digital platform and Yowie branded licensed consumer products.

