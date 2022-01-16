NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for about $51.17 or 0.00119065 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $53,245.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00063912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00072576 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.04 or 0.07737508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,982.49 or 1.00022022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00070745 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008235 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

