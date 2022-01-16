NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $82.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $84.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.65.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.40%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.