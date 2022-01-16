NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) PT Lowered to C$9.50

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NXE opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.