New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,499 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Avanos Medical worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVNS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

AVNS opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.