New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,719 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of TTM Technologies worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

TTMI opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

