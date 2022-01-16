New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Senseonics worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

