New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Dril-Quip worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 67.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 202,639 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 14.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after buying an additional 134,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 84.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 30.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 52,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $25.46 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $119,553.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

