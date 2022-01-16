New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 39,700 Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,203,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89. Core & Main Inc has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core & Main Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

