NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $116.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

