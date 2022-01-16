NerveNetwork (NVT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $230,040.00

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $230,040.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009999 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000763 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

