NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.40.

NEO opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

