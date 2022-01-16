Neil Reeder Sells 100,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$6.63.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.05.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

