NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock Holdings Increased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,965,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,179 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of NCR worth $114,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NCR by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,759,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NCR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in NCR by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.