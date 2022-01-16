Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NLS. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of NLS opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $178.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nautilus by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nautilus by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

