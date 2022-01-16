NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 292.50 ($3.97).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($4.07) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.80) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.26) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NWG stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 249.50 ($3.39). 15,911,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,352,074. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145.40 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.10 ($3.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 224.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.15 billion and a PE ratio of 12.23.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.92), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($171,422.15).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

