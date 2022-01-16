National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.04

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.04 and last traded at $73.89, with a volume of 1052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.02.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $764.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

