National Bank Financial Trims Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Target Price to C$1.55

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.55 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JOSMF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Josemaria Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. downgraded Josemaria Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Josemaria Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of JOSMF stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. Josemaria Resources has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

