National Bank Financial Boosts Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target to C$1.60

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADVZF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.06.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

