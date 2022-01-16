Nano Trading Up 0.5% This Week (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00007217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $414.18 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00021704 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

