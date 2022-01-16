Naka Bodhi Token Trading Up 2% This Week (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $606,591.53 and approximately $41,604.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00072469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.12 or 0.07744816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,051.35 or 0.99645088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00069876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

