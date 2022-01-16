My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.73 on Top Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001689 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00064555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00072378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.12 or 0.07738121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,122.51 or 0.99604401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00069968 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008159 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.