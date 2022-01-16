Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Domo worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Domo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Domo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Domo by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domo stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.75.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

